Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 180.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Robert Half International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Robert Half International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Shares of RHI opened at $106.51 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $120.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

