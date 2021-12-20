TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYM. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 41,934.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,310,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,717 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,230,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,209.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after purchasing an additional 317,368 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,226,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 210.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 86,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 58,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYM stock opened at $134.29 on Monday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.99 and a fifty-two week high of $142.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.40.

