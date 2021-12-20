Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 5,050 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,872.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $123,300.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $17,323.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,655.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $41,154.55.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $63,243.84.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $2,500.00.

TELA stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 65.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 159,530 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 5.6% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 13.8% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

