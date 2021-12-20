Analysts Anticipate NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

NRBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRBO opened at $1.42 on Friday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

