Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.29). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jasper Therapeutics.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($1.75).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JSPR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

JSPR opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $58,030,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,215,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $205,000.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

