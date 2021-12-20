AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstroNova by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 178,960 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AstroNova by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $13.14 on Friday. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 million, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

