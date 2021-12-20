AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Director Mitchell I. Quain Purchases 1,000 Shares

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Director Mitchell I. Quain acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $13,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALOT opened at $13.14 on Monday. AstroNova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 million, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 110,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

