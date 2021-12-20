Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to post ($0.99) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Dyne Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYN opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $32.31.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

