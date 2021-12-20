Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Sells $274,300.00 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ENTG opened at $132.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.68 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,534,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,384,000 after purchasing an additional 219,236 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

