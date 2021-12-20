TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

TPL stock opened at $1,206.73 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $681.00 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,266.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,363.91.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.