152 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2,955.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 109.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 335.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total value of $16,359,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total value of $21,165,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,347,479 shares of company stock valued at $810,911,058. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $332.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a PE ratio of -130.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.50.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.