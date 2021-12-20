TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $73,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,438,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after acquiring an additional 489,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 32,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $3,132,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 867,693 shares of company stock worth $81,792,477. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $98.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $102.27.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

