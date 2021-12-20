TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 44.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $114.14 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

