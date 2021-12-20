TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $76,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNA opened at $209.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.56 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

