Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 654 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the third quarter worth $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Premier during the second quarter worth $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 40.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 85.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

PINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $39.61 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.24.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.