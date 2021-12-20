8,622 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 443,991 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after buying an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 198,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,428,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

NYSE:UNFI opened at $49.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $389,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,295,089 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.