Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 13,165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after buying an additional 681,317 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 311.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,183,000 after buying an additional 404,540 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after buying an additional 318,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $102.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.63. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.42 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist decreased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.