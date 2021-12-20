Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $536,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,996.37 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,111.71 and a 1-year high of $2,065.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,852.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,667.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,558 shares of company stock valued at $35,192,730. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

