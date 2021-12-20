Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,803 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at about $40,654,518,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,529 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 920,406 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SFM opened at $28.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

