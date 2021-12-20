McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.67.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $2,254,882.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $233.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.05. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.09 and a 1 year high of $236.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

