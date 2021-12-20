Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,514,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN opened at $132.23 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.26.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.