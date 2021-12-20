Trust Asset Management LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in State Street by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after buying an additional 909,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in State Street by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,327,547,000 after buying an additional 228,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in State Street by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after buying an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after buying an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,849,000 after purchasing an additional 38,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $91.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52. State Street Co. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

