Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $54.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 328,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $18,004,338.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,340,567 shares of company stock valued at $73,803,978. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

