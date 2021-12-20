Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $614,000 Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of Absolute Software worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the second quarter worth $2,539,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 95,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 229.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 306,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 16.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 156,875 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 35.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABST shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $9.27 on Monday. Absolute Software Co. has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Absolute Software had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is -199.98%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

