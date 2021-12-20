Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $133.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $139.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

