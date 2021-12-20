Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $693,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $96.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.55. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

