Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after buying an additional 146,139 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,400.35 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,452.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,433.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

