Huntington National Bank Sells 198 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

KMX stock opened at $137.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.56 and its 200 day moving average is $134.50. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

