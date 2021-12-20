Darwin Advisors LLC Has $8.08 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,659 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft stock opened at $323.80 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

