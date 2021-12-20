Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Li Auto by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI stock opened at $29.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Li Auto’s revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.03.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

