The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $21,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $174.16 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.95 and a 200-day moving average of $170.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.