Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $22,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,112 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,716,000 after purchasing an additional 837,732 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,276,000 after purchasing an additional 828,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.48 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

