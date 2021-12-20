Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $24,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $75.11 on Monday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $77.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.219 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

