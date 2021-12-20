Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $24.99 Million Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 128.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Penn National Gaming worth $24,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 6.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,994,000 after buying an additional 128,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after buying an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after buying an additional 728,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $54,685,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,425,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $48.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 2.51. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.36 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.83.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.47.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

