Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 566,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $26,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 327,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 172.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $40.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($8.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

