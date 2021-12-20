Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 566,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $26,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $52,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $40.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($8.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

