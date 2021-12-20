Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.76. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $177.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter.
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
