Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.76. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $177.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after buying an additional 201,830 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its position in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,740,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Security National Financial by 27.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 70,284 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Security National Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Security National Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

