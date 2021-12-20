Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Short Interest Down 18.1% in November

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GOOS opened at $36.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $4,707,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Canada Goose by 41.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 49,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.