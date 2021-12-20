Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,598 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 102,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 16.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 5.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth $9,003,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth $2,236,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. TD Securities lowered West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $87.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.17. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $92.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.