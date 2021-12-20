Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 1,677 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,554 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,887 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $555.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $583.76 and a 200-day moving average of $520.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 192.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.