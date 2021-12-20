Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

