Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 351 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $232.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.46. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.15 and a 12-month high of $243.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

