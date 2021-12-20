Analysts Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86. Saia posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $12.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.06.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,954 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Saia by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Saia by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 368,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,051 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $305.03 on Friday. Saia has a 1 year low of $171.16 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.18 and a 200-day moving average of $258.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

