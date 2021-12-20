Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ: BWMN):

12/14/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

12/13/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

12/7/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

12/6/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

11/30/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

11/29/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

11/24/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

11/16/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

11/12/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,385,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

