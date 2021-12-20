Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $29,620.75 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $273.88 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.73. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,043.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Workday to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.