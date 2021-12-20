Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIDU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,397,000.

FIDU stock opened at $54.23 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $57.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.67.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.