Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

