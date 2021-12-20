M&T Bank Corp Sells 413 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,232 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 392,163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,025 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after buying an additional 246,286 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -793.20 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

