Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $84.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.03. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,078 shares of company stock valued at $47,815,170. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

