Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 1.61% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $675,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 497.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 160,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 317.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,443 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 76.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,933,000.

PYZ opened at $90.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.25. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $96.94.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.