Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 1.61% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $675,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 497.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 160,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 317.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,443 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 76.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,933,000.

PYZ opened at $90.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.25. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $96.94.

